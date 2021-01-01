Golden Globes logo

Gift of Love: A Christmas Story, The

2 Nominations
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story tv poster

After experiencing several stressful situations within a short time – including the failure of the family business and the loss of her mother – Janet Broderick becomes ill. Falling into a deep sleep, she dreams of returning to her hometown, taking her children with her to meet her deceased loved ones. Perhaps, during a Christmas reunion with her beloved family, she will find the answer to coping with her troubles.

Director
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1984
1984
Awards Database

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Polly Holliday

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Angela Lansbury
