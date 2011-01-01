Golden Globes logo

The Good Wife

14 Nominations
1 Wins

Alicia has been a good wife to her husband, a former state's attorney. After a very humiliating sex and corruption scandal, he is behind bars. She must now provide for her family and returns to work as a litigator in a law firm.

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Alan Cumming
2015
2015 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Julianna Margulies

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Alan Cumming

2015 Nominee

Best Drama Series
The Good Wife
2014
2014 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Julianna Margulies

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Josh Charles

2014 Nominee

Best Drama Series
The Good Wife
2013
2013 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Julianna Margulies

2013 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Archie Panjabi
2012
2012 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Julianna Margulies
2011
2011 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Julianna Margulies

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Chris Noth

2011 Nominee

Best Drama Series
The Good Wife
2010
2010 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Julianna Margulies
