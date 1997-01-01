Golden Globes logo

Gotti

3 Nominations
Gotti

John Gotti, the head of a small New York mafia crew breaks a few of the old family rules. He rises to become the head of the Gambino family and the most well-known mafia boss in America. He is known as the Dapper Don for his expensive taste in suits, and the Teflon Don because none of the FBI charges against him will stick. Life is good, but suspicion creeps in, and greed, rule-breaking and his high public profile all threaten to topple him.

Cast

1997
Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Armand Assante

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Anthony Quinn

Best Television Motion Picture
Gotti
