Bert is an old-time movie-star singer/ hoofer, who's retired from showbiz and estranged from his daughter and 9-year-old granddaughter, Becca. Bert, about to sell his house and move into a retirement home, suddenly finds himself caring for Becca when her mom is hospitalized - and the bond between the two of them grows (Bert takes Becca to school everyday; she meets his old show-biz friends).