In The Heat of the Night (TV)

7 Nominations
In The Heat of the Night Carroll O'Connor

The cases and adventures of the police forces in and around Sparta, Mississippi.

1994
1992
1991
1990
1989
1994
1994 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Carroll O'Connor
1992
1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Carroll O'Connor
1991
1991 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Carroll O'Connor

1991 Nominee

Best Drama Series
In The Heat of the Night (TV)
1990
1990 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Carroll O'Connor

1990 Nominee

Best Drama Series
In The Heat of the Night (TV)
1989
1989 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Carroll O'Connor
