In The Heat of the Night (TV)

The cases and adventures of the police forces in and around Sparta, Mississippi.
1994
1992
1991
1990
1989
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesCarroll O'Connor
Best Drama SeriesIn The Heat of the Night (TV)
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesCarroll O'Connor
Best Drama SeriesIn The Heat of the Night (TV)
