The Heidi Chronicles

3 Nominations
The Heidi Chronicles

Heidi Holland is a woman on the long and often bumpy road of self-discovery from the 1960s to 1990s. The movie follows her path from high-school egghead, to feminist supporter, to intellectual art dealer/mother, and chronicles her ups and downs and revelations.

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1996
1996
Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Jamie Lee Curtis

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Tom Hulce

Best Television Motion Picture
The Heidi Chronicles
