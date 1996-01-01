The Heidi Chronicles

3 Nominations
Heidi Holland is a woman on the long and often bumpy road of self-discovery from the 1960s to 1990s. The movie follows her path from high-school egghead, to feminist supporter, to intellectual art dealer/mother, and chronicles her ups and downs and revelations.
Golden Globe Awards
1996
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureJamie Lee Curtis
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionTom Hulce
Best Television Motion PictureThe Heidi Chronicles