Of all the memorable characters created by Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning author Ernest Hemingway, none was more complicated, more fascinating, or more charismatic than Hemingway himself. Adored by women and the quintessential "man's man," he was husband, father, lover, war correspondent, brawler, adventurer, and a sportsman. Set against the turbulent history of the times, Hemingway reveals his tender and stormy relationships with his four wives, Hadley Richardson, Pauline Pfeiffer, Martha Gellhorn, and Mary Welsh, each of whom had significant impact on his work.