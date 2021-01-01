Golden Globes logo

Of all the memorable characters created by Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning author Ernest Hemingway, none was more complicated, more fascinating, or more charismatic than Hemingway himself. Adored by women and the quintessential "man's man," he was husband, father, lover, war correspondent, brawler, adventurer, and a sportsman. Set against the turbulent history of the times, Hemingway reveals his tender and stormy relationships with his four wives, Hadley Richardson, Pauline Pfeiffer, Martha Gellhorn, and Mary Welsh, each of whom had significant impact on his work.

1989
1989 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Stacy Keach

1989 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Hemingway
