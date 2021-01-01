Golden Globes logo

From Here to Eternity (TV Mini-Series)

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Soapy look at events of Pearl Harbor just previous to the Japanese attack.

1980
1980 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Natalie Wood
