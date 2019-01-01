Golden Globes logo

Homecoming

3 Nominations

Good intentions. Erratic bosses. Mounting paranoia. Unforeseen consequences spiraling out of control. Heidi (Julia Roberts) works at Homecoming, a facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, when the Department of Defense questions why she left Homecoming. Heidi realizes there's a whole other story behind the one she's been telling herself.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2019
2019
Awards Database

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Homecoming

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Julia Roberts

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Stephan James
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.