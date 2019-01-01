3 Nominations
Good intentions. Erratic bosses. Mounting paranoia. Unforeseen consequences spiraling out of control. Heidi (Julia Roberts) works at Homecoming, a facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, when the Department of Defense questions why she left Homecoming. Heidi realizes there's a whole other story behind the one she's been telling herself.
Golden Globe Awards
2019
2019Awards Database
Best Drama SeriesHomecoming
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesJulia Roberts
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesStephan James