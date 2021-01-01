Golden Globes logo

Free-wheeling San Francisco cop Harry Hooperman inherits a run down apartment building, and the building owner's mean, hateful and just plain annoying dog Bijoux. Not having the time to maintain the building and tend to his police work, Hooperman hires feisty aspiring writer Susan Smith as his superintendent/maintenance person. He and Smith soon begin a relationship, and the series chronicles the ups and downs of the relationship, along with Hooperman's efforts as a policeman.

1988
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
John Ritter

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Hooperman
