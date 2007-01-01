Golden Globes logo

House

9 Nominations
2 Wins
An antisocial maverick doctor who specializes in diagnostic medicine does whatever it takes to solve puzzling cases that come his way using his crack team of doctors and his wits.

 

2011 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Hugh Laurie
2010
2010 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Hugh Laurie

Best Drama Series
House
2009
2009 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Hugh Laurie

Best Drama Series
House
2008
2008 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Hugh Laurie

Best Drama Series
House
2007
2007 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Hugh Laurie
2006
2006 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Hugh Laurie
