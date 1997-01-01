House Calls

Golden Globes logo

Dating someone you work with can create problems, as Charley Michaels and Ann Anderson learned. He was a surgeon at Kensington General Hospital in San Francisco, a good doctor but less than enthusiastic about conforming to hospital rules and regulations. She was the hospital's new administrative assistant, an English lady with a commitment to keeping the hospital running efficiently. They were romantically involved but often at odds.

1981
1981 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Lynn Redgrave

1981 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Wayne Rogers
