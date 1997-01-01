House Calls

2 Nominations
Dating someone you work with can create problems, as Charley Michaels and Ann Anderson learned. He was a surgeon at Kensington General Hospital in San Francisco, a good doctor but less than enthusiastic about conforming to hospital rules and regulations. She was the hospital's new administrative assistant, an English lady with a commitment to keeping the hospital running efficiently. They were romantically involved but often at odds.
Golden Globe Awards
1981
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesLynn Redgrave
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesWayne Rogers