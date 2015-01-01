House of Cards

8 Nominations
2 Wins
A Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to exact revenge on the people who betrayed him.
Golden Globe Awards
2016
2015
2014
2015 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesKevin Spacey
2015 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesRobin Wright
2015 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesHouse of Cards
2014 Winner
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesRobin Wright
2014 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesKevin Spacey
2014 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionCorey Stoll
2014 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesHouse of Cards