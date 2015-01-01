Golden Globes logo

House of Cards

8 Nominations
2 Wins

A Congressman works with his equally conniving wife to exact revenge on the people who betrayed him.

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2016
2015
2014
2016
Awards Database

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Robin Wright
2015
Awards Database

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Kevin Spacey

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Robin Wright

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Drama Series
House of Cards
2014
Awards Database

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Robin Wright

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Kevin Spacey

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Corey Stoll

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Drama Series
House of Cards
