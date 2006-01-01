Human Trafficking

2 Nominations
When a sixteen-year-old girl from the Ukraine, a single mother from Russia, an orphaned seventeen-year-old girl from Romania, and a twelve-year-old American tourist become the victims of international sex slave traffickers, a specialized team of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) struggles to expose the worldwide network that has enslaved them.
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureMira Sorvino
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureDonald Sutherland