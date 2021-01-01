Golden Globes logo

Forrest Bedford is a Southern lawyer in the late 1950s, generally content with his privileged life. But the winds of change are blowing, and he becomes increasingly involved with civil rights cases. Mean- while, Lilly Harper, who cares for his children, is on her own journey of political and personal awareness.

1993
1992
1993
1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Sam Waterston

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Regina Taylor

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Drama Series
I'll Fly Away
1992
1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Sam Waterston

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Drama Series
I'll Fly Away
