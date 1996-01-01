Golden Globes logo

Based on a real-life court case, the film finds members of the McMartin family on trial for alleged sexual molestation and abuse of children at their well-regarded preschool. Publicity-seeking attorney Danny Davis initially defends the McMartins for selfish reasons, but he slowly begins to believe that they are innocent. Davis has his work cut out for him, however, since the media have demonized the family, and prosecuting lawyer Lael Rubin is a tough opponent.

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Shirley Knight

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Indictment: The McMartin Trial

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
James Woods

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Henry Thomas
