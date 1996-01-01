Indictment: The McMartin Trial

4 Nominations
2 Wins
Based on a real-life court case, the film finds members of the McMartin family on trial for alleged sexual molestation and abuse of children at their well-regarded preschool. Publicity-seeking attorney Danny Davis initially defends the McMartins for selfish reasons, but he slowly begins to believe that they are innocent. Davis has his work cut out for him, however, since the media have demonized the family, and prosecuting lawyer Lael Rubin is a tough opponent.
Golden Globe Awards
1996
1996Awards Database
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionShirley Knight
Best Television Motion PictureIndictment: The McMartin Trial
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureJames Woods
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionHenry Thomas