Golden Globes logo

Jewel in the Crown, The

2 Nominations
1 Wins

The British Raj: though their position seems secure, thoughtful English men and women know that "their" time in India is coming to an end. The story begins with an unjust arrest for rape, and the consequences of this echo through the series. Questions of identity and personal responsibility are explored against a background of war and personal intrigue.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1986
Awards Database

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Jewel in the Crown, The

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Peggy Ashcroft
