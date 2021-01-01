Jewel in the Crown, The

2 Nominations
1 Wins
The British Raj: though their position seems secure, thoughtful English men and women know that "their" time in India is coming to an end. The story begins with an unjust arrest for rape, and the consequences of this echo through the series. Questions of identity and personal responsibility are explored against a background of war and personal intrigue.
Golden Globe Awards
1986
1986Awards Database
1986 Winner
Best Television Motion PictureJewel in the Crown, The
1986 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PicturePeggy Ashcroft