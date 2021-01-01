Golden Globes logo

Josephine Baker Story, The

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Josephine Baker was born poor, but achieved fame and fortune through her sizzlingly exotic and erotic performances. Starting life on the American Vaudeville circuit, success takes Josephine to Paris where her semi-nude dancing causes an international sensation. Through her marriages to an Italian pseudo-count and orchestra leader, to her bond with army officer Sydney Williams, Josephine's life is a roller coaster ride of love and rejection from both her lovers and her country. But semi-nude, or head-to-toes in sequins; in battle fatigues or rags - her beauty and ambition ensured that Josephine Baker will always be remembered as the first, and possibly most loved, truly international star.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1992
1992
Awards Database

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Louis Gossett Jr.

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Lynn Whitfield

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Josephine Baker Story, The
