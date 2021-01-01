Golden Globes logo

Julia

7 Nominations
2 Wins

At the behest of an old and dear friend, playwright Lillian Hellman undertakes a dangerous mission to smuggle funds into Nazi Germany.

Director
Writer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1978
1978
Awards Database

1978 Winner

1978 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Vanessa Redgrave

1978 Winner

1978 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Jane Fonda

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Picture Drama
Julia

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Alvin Sargent

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Fred Zinnemann

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Jason Robards Jr.

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Maximilian Schell
