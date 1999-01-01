Just Shoot Me!

7 Nominations
Hot-tempered journalist Maya Gallo got herself fired from yet another job when she made an anchorwoman cry on the air with some gag copy on the teleprompter. Unable to find a job anywhere else and facing eviction, she is forced to go work for Blush, her father's fashion magazine. Personality conflicts quickly ensue with high-strung ex-model Nina van Horn, philandering photographer Elliot, and wise-guy secretary Dennis Finch.
Golden Globe Awards
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesGeorge Segal
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionDavid Spade
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionWendie Malick
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesLaura San Giacomo
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesGeorge Segal
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionDavid Spade
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesJust Shoot Me!