Just Shoot Me!

Just Shoot Me

Hot-tempered journalist Maya Gallo got herself fired from yet another job when she made an anchorwoman cry on the air with some gag copy on the teleprompter. Unable to find a job anywhere else and facing eviction, she is forced to go work for Blush, her father's fashion magazine. Personality conflicts quickly ensue with high-strung ex-model Nina van Horn, philandering photographer Elliot, and wise-guy secretary Dennis Finch.

2000
1999
2000
2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
George Segal

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
David Spade
1999
1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Wendie Malick

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Laura San Giacomo

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
George Segal

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
David Spade

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Just Shoot Me!
