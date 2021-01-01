Golden Globes logo

Kane & Abel

1 Nominations
Kane & Abel tv movie postr

Kane and Abel are born on the same day the same year on each side of the Atlantic. William Kane is born in one of the richest families of Boston and grows up to be a banker on Wall Street. Abel Rosnovski is born in the Polish countryside and has to spend many years in Siberian prison camps before he travels to New York and eventually creates one of the world's largest chains of hotels. The confrontation between these two men, both striving for power and success, will make the finance capital of the world tremble.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1986
Awards Database

1986 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Peter Strauss
