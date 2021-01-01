2 Nominations
The adventures of a Shaolin Monk as he wanders the American West armed only with his skill in Kung Fu.
Cast
David Carradine,James Shigeta,Barbara Hershey,Patricia Neal,Eddie Albert,Edward Albert,Nancy Kwan,Jodie Foster,Chief Dan George,Sondra Locke,William Shatner,France Nuyen,Ruth Roman,Jan Sterling,John Saxon,Geoffrey Lewis,Mako,Lynda Day George,Harrison Ford,Rosemary Forsyth,Anne Francis,Tina Louise,Pat Morita,Tina Chen,Don Johnson,Stefanie Powers,Will Geer,Richard Hatch
Golden Globe Awards
1974
1973
1974Awards Database
1973Awards Database