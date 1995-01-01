Golden Globes logo

Larry Sanders Show, The

3 Nominations
The Larry Sanders Show

A comedic behind the scenes look at a late night talk show.

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Larry Sanders Show, The
1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Garry Shandling
1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Garry Shandling
