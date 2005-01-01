The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

4 Nominations
The feature adaptation of Roger Lewis' book about the actor best remembered as Inspector Clouseau in the Pink Panther movies.
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureGeoffrey Rush
Best Television Motion PictureThe Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionCharlize Theron
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionEmily Watson