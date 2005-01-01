Golden Globes logo

The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

4 Nominations
2 Wins
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

The feature adaptation of Roger Lewis' book about the actor best remembered as Inspector Clouseau in the Pink Panther movies.

Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2005
2005
Awards Database

2005 Winner

2005 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Geoffrey Rush

2005 Winner

2005 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Charlize Theron

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Emily Watson
