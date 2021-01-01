Golden Globes logo

After taking her successful Broadway show to Las Vegas, Lily Tomlin is faced with a tough decision: soften her act for mass appeal, or keep her material the way she originally intended?

 

1982
1982 Nominee

Television Special - Variety Or Musical
Lily: Sold Out
