Lonesome Dove

4 Nominations
2 Wins

Epic story about two former Texas rangers who decide to move cattle from the south to Montana. Augustus McCrae and Woodrow Call run into many problems on the way, and the journey doesn't end without numerous casualties.

Writer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1990
1990
Awards Database

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Robert Duvall

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Lonesome Dove

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Anjelica Huston

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Tommy Lee Jones
