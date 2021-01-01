Golden Globes logo

Long Day's Journey Into Night

Eugene O'Neill's award-winning and classic play about a day in the life of a dysfunctional family controlled by their addictions gets a staged version made for TV. Past, present and future discussions about life, human relations, family problems are all discussed by the Tyrone family from the early hours in the morning up until the final minutes of the night, revealing failures, lost hopes, possible dreams and all sorts of memories that prevents them to change their current sad situation.

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Jack Lemmon
