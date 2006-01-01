7 Nominations
1 Wins
The survivors of a plane crash are forced to work together in order to survive on a seemingly deserted tropical island.
Golden Globe Awards
2010
2007
2006
2005
2010Awards Database
2007Awards Database
2007 Nominee
2007 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesEvangeline Lilly
2007 Nominee
2007 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesLost
2006Awards Database
2006 Winner
2006 Winner
Best Drama SeriesLost
2006 Nominee
2006 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesMatthew Fox
2006 Nominee
2006 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionNaveen Andrews
2005Awards Database