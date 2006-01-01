Golden Globes logo

Lost

7 Nominations
1 Wins

The survivors of a plane crash are forced to work together in order to survive on a seemingly deserted tropical island.

2010
Best Supporting Actor - Television
Michael Emerson
2007
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Evangeline Lilly

Best Drama Series
Lost
2006
Best Drama Series
Lost

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Matthew Fox

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Naveen Andrews
2005
Best Drama Series
Lost
