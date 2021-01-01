Golden Globes logo

Lou Grant

12 Nominations
3 Wins
Lou Grant tv series poster

The trials of the former TV station manager, turned newspaper city editor, and his journalist staff.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1982
1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ed Asner

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Lou Grant
1981
1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ed Asner

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Linda Kelsey

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Lou Grant
1980
1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ed Asner

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Drama Series
Lou Grant

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Linda Kelsey
1979
1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ed Asner

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Linda Kelsey

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Lou Grant
1978
1978 Winner

1978 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Ed Asner
