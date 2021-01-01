12 Nominations
3 Wins
The trials of the former TV station manager, turned newspaper city editor, and his journalist staff.
Golden Globe Awards
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1982Awards Database
1981Awards Database
1981 Nominee
1981 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesEd Asner
1981 Nominee
1981 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionLinda Kelsey
1981 Nominee
1981 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesLou Grant
1980Awards Database
1980 Winner
1980 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesEd Asner
1980 Winner
1980 Winner
Best Drama SeriesLou Grant
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionLinda Kelsey
1979Awards Database
1979 Nominee
1979 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesEd Asner
1979 Nominee
1979 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionLinda Kelsey
1979 Nominee
1979 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesLou Grant
1978Awards Database