Golden Globes logo

The Love Boat

8 Nominations
The Love Boat tv poster

The Boat that Rocked is an ensemble comedy, where the romance is between the young people of the 60s, and pop music. It's about a band of DJs that captivate Britain, playing the music that defines a generation and standing up to a government that, incomprehensibly, prefers jazz.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1982
1981
1980
1979
1982
Awards Database

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Lauren Tewes

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Gavin MacLeod

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
The Love Boat
1981
Awards Database

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Gavin MacLeod

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
The Love Boat
1980
Awards Database

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
The Love Boat
1979
Awards Database

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Gavin MacLeod

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
The Love Boat
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.