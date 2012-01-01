Golden Globes logo

Luther

4 Nominations
1 Wins

Golden Globe Awards

2016
2014
2012
2011
2016
Awards Database

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Idris Elba
2014
Awards Database

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Idris Elba
2012
Awards Database

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Idris Elba
2011
Awards Database

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Idris Elba
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.