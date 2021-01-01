Magnum, P. I.

13 Nominations
The adventures of a Hawaii based private investigator.
Golden Globe Awards
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1988 Nominee
1988 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesTom Selleck
1988 Nominee
1988 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionJohn Hillerman
1987 Nominee
1987 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesTom Selleck
1987 Nominee
1987 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionJohn Hillerman
1985 Winner
1985 Winner
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesTom Selleck
1985 Nominee
1985 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionJohn Hillerman
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesTom Selleck
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionJohn Hillerman
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesMagnum, P. I.
1982 Winner
1982 Winner
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionJohn Hillerman
1982 Nominee
1982 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesTom Selleck