1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1988 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Tom Selleck

1988 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Hillerman
1987
1987 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Tom Selleck

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Hillerman
1986
1986 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Tom Selleck
1985
1985 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Tom Selleck

1985 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Hillerman
1984
1984 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Tom Selleck
1983
1983 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Tom Selleck

1983 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Hillerman

1983 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Magnum, P. I.
1982
1982 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Hillerman

1982 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Tom Selleck
