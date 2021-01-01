Golden Globes logo

Man for All Seasons, A

5 Nominations
4 Wins

The story of Thomas More, who stood up to King Henry VIII when the King rejected the Roman Catholic Church to obtain a divorce and remarriage.

Director
Writer
Cast

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Paul Scofield

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Robert Bolt

Best Picture Drama
Man for All Seasons, A

Best Director Motion Picture
Fred Zinnemann

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Robert Shaw
