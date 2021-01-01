Man for All Seasons, A

5 Nominations
4 Wins
The story of Thomas More, who stood up to King Henry VIII when the King rejected the Roman Catholic Church to obtain a divorce and remarriage.
Golden Globe Awards
1967
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaPaul Scofield
Best Screenplay Motion PictureRobert Bolt
Best Picture DramaMan for All Seasons, A
Best Director Motion PictureFred Zinnemann
Best Supporting Actor - Motion PictureRobert Shaw