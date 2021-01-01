1 Nominations
Ben Matlock is a very expensive criminal defense attorney who charges $100,000 to take a case. Fortunately, he's worth every penny as he and his associates defend his clients by finding the real killer.
Cast
Julie Sommars,José Ferrer,John Beck,Jeff Conway,William Conrad,Roddy McDowall,David Carradine,Bryan Cranston,Dennis Franz,Lynn Whitfield,Scott Bakula,Dick Van Dyke,Hector Elizondo,Anne Francis,Kevin McCarthy,Joel Grey,Brian McNamara,Jason Bateman,Samantha Eggar,Corbin Bernsen,Norman Fell,Marg Helgenberger,Grant Heslov,Rhea Perlman,Shirley Knight,Piper Laurie,Betty White,David Paymer,Bruce Weitz,Beah Richards,Linda Kelsey,Desi Arnaz Jr.,John Saxon,Billy Bob Thornton,Geoffrey Lewis
Golden Globe Awards
1990
1990Awards Database