Golden Globes logo

Maude

8 Nominations
1 Wins
Maude tv series poster

The young Harold lives in his own world of suicide-attempts and funeral visits to avoid the misery of his current family and home environment. Harold meets an 80-year-old woman named Maude who also lives in her own world yet one in which she is having the time of her life. When the two opposites meet they realize that their differences don't matter and they become best friends and love each other.

Writer
Producer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1978
Awards Database

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Beatrice Arthur
1977
Awards Database

1977 Nominee

1977 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Adrienne Barbeau
1976
Awards Database

1976 Winner

1976 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Hermione Baddeley

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Beatrice Arthur
1975
Awards Database

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Maude
1974
Awards Database

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Beatrice Arthur
1973
Awards Database

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Beatrice Arthur

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Maude
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.