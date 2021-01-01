8 Nominations
1 Wins
The young Harold lives in his own world of suicide-attempts and funeral visits to avoid the misery of his current family and home environment. Harold meets an 80-year-old woman named Maude who also lives in her own world yet one in which she is having the time of her life. When the two opposites meet they realize that their differences don't matter and they become best friends and love each other.
Golden Globe Awards
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1978Awards Database
1977Awards Database
1976Awards Database
1976 Winner
1976 Winner
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionHermione Baddeley
1976 Nominee
1976 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesBeatrice Arthur
1975Awards Database
1974Awards Database
1973Awards Database
1973 Nominee
1973 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesBeatrice Arthur
1973 Nominee
1973 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesMaude