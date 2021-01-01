Golden Globes logo

Located in the Los Angeles area, Medical Center was an otherwise unnamed hospital complex that was part of a large university campus. Dr. Paul Lochner was the chief of staff, an experienced, professional, compassionate man. Dr. Joe Gannon was a young associate professor of surgery and a close friend of Dr. Lochner.

1973
1972
1971
1973
1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Chad Everett

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Medical Center
1972
1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Medical Center
1971
1971 Winner

1971 Winner

Best Drama Series
Medical Center

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Chad Everett
