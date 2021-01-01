Golden Globes logo

When Ethan Hunt, the leader of a crack espionage team whose perilous operation has gone awry with no explanation, discovers that a mole has penetrated the CIA, he's surprised to learn that he's the No. 1 suspect. To clear his name, Hunt now must ferret out the real double agent and, in the process, even the score.

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Drama Series Or Television Movie
Lynda Day George
1971 Winner

1971 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Peter Graves

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Actress In A Supporting Role - Television Series
Lesley Warren
1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Peter Graves
1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series
Peter Graves
1968 Winner

1968 Winner

Actor In A Television Series
Martin Landau

1968 Winner

1968 Winner

Television Series
Mission: Impossible

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Barbara Bain
