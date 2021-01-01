Mod Squad, The

8 Nominations
Three minor delinquints (Danes, Ribisi, and Epps) are recruited by a cop (Farina) working undercover to bust a cop/drug ring. When the officer who recruited them is killed, they go above and beyond the call of duty to solve the murder; and bust the drug ring. Suffering the jibes, and ridicule of fellow officers; they struggle to save their names, and that of their deceased benefactor.
Actress In A Leading Role - Drama Series Or Television MoviePeggy Lipton
Best Drama SeriesMod Squad, The
1971 Winner
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesPeggy Lipton
Actor In A Supporting Role - Television SeriesTige Andrews
Best Drama SeriesMod Squad, The
Actress In A Television Series - DramaPeggy Lipton
Best Drama SeriesMod Squad, The