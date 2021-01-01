Golden Globes logo

Mod Squad, The

Three minor delinquints (Danes, Ribisi, and Epps) are recruited by a cop (Farina) working undercover to bust a cop/drug ring. When the officer who recruited them is killed, they go above and beyond the call of duty to solve the murder; and bust the drug ring. Suffering the jibes, and ridicule of fellow officers; they struggle to save their names, and that of their deceased benefactor.

Golden Globe Awards

1973
1972
1971
1970
1973
1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Peggy Lipton
1972
1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Drama Series Or Television Movie
Peggy Lipton

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Mod Squad, The
1971
1971 Winner

1971 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Peggy Lipton

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Actor In A Supporting Role - Television Series
Tige Andrews

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Mod Squad, The
1970
1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Peggy Lipton

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Mod Squad, The
