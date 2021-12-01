Morning Show, The

7 Nominations
An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.
Best Drama SeriesMorning Show, The
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesJennifer Aniston
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionBilly Crudup
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionMark Duplass
Best Drama SeriesMorning Show, The
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesJennifer Aniston
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesReese Witherspoon