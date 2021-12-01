Golden Globes logo

Morning Show, The

7 Nominations

An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

Producer
Cast

2022
2020
2022
2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Morning Show, The

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Billy Crudup

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Mark Duplass
2020
2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Morning Show, The

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Reese Witherspoon
