Golden Globes logo

Movin' with Nancy

2 Nominations
Movin' with Nancy tv show poster

Billed as the "full-hour musical spectacular that won Nancy Sinatra the coveted Hollywood Star of Tomorrow award," this 1967 NBC-TV special, sponsored by Royal Crown Cola, is hosted by Nancy and features Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lee Hazlewood and Frank Sinatra (billed as 'A Very Close Relative'). Brother Frank, Jr. makes a cameo appearance (and doesn't sing a note). Conspicuously absent from the program is Nancy's biggest hit: "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'".

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1969
1968
1969
Awards Database

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Nancy Sinatra
1968
Awards Database

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Nancy Sinatra
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.