Golden Globes logo

Mozart in the Jungle

4 Nominations
2 Wins

Love, money, ambition and music intertwine in Mozart in the Jungle, a half hour comedic drama that looks at finding yourself and finding love while conquering New York City. A brash new maestro Rodrigo (Gael Garcia Bernal) stirs up the New York Symphony as young oboist Hailey (Lola Kirke) hopes for her big chance.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2017
2016
2017
Awards Database

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Gael García Bernal

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Mozart in the Jungle
2016
Awards Database

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Gael García Bernal

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Mozart in the Jungle
