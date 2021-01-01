Golden Globes logo

My Name is Bill W.

Based on the true story of Bill W. (James Woods), a successful stock broker whose life falls apart after the stock crash of the 20's and how he comes to grips with his alcoholism. Along with a fellow alcoholic (James Garner) he forms a support group that would eventually become Alcoholics Anonymous.

1990
1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
James Woods

1990 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
My Name is Bill W.
