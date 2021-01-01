My Name is Bill W.

2 Nominations
Based on the true story of Bill W. (James Woods), a successful stock broker whose life falls apart after the stock crash of the 20's and how he comes to grips with his alcoholism. Along with a fellow alcoholic (James Garner) he forms a support group that would eventually become Alcoholics Anonymous.
Golden Globe Awards
1990
1990Awards Database
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureJames Woods
1990 Nominee
1990 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureMy Name is Bill W.