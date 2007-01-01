My Name Is Earl

4 Nominations
A ne'er do well wins $100,000 in the lottery and decides to right all the wrongs from his past with his newfound realization.
Writer
Producer
Cast
Jason Lee,Jaime Pressly,Beau Bridges,Craig T. Nelson,Marlee Matlin,Burt Reynolds,John Leguizamo,Erik Estrada,Johnny Galecki,Roseanne Barr,Jon Favreau,Geoffrey Lewis,Juliette Lewis,Christian Slater,Charles S. Dutton,Jenna Elfman,David Paymer,Jason Priestley,Faith Ford,Betty White,Shailene Woodley,Jane Lynch,Morgan Fairchild,Jane Seymour
Golden Globe Awards
2008
2007
2006
2008Awards Database
2007Awards Database
2006Awards Database
2006 Nominee
2006 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesJason Lee
2006 Nominee
2006 Nominee
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesMy Name Is Earl