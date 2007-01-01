Golden Globes logo

My Name Is Earl

4 Nominations

A ne'er do well wins $100,000 in the lottery and decides to right all the wrongs from his past with his newfound realization.

2008
2007
2006
2008
2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Jaime Pressly
2007
2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jason Lee
2006
2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Jason Lee

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
My Name Is Earl
