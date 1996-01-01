Nanny, The

2 Nominations
After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time passes, the two fall for each other.
Director
Cast
Fran Drescher,Lainie Kazan,Steve Lawrence,Robert Vaughn,Whoopi Goldberg,Carol Channing,Corbin Bernsen,Cloris Leachman,Rita Moreno,Twiggy,Efrem Zimbalist Jr.,Tyne Daly,Chevy Chase,Robert Culp,Erik Estrada,Jason Alexander,Donald O'Connor,Harry Hamlin,Lorna Luft,Joan Collins,Sally Kirkland,Gordon Thomson,Robert Urich,Ray Stricklyn,Lynn Redgrave,David Bowie,Burt Bacharach,Marvin Hamlisch,Elizabeth Taylor,Roseanne Barr,Elton John,Bette Midler,Diane Baker,Ed Begley Jr.,Chad Everett,Liz Torres,Ray Romano,Hal Linden,Estelle Getty,Jane Seymour,Hugh Grant
Golden Globe Awards
1997
1996
