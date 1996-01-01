Golden Globes logo

Nanny, The

2 Nominations
After being fired from her job and dumped by her boyfriend, a cosmetics saleswoman becomes the nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time passes, the two fall for each other.

1997
1997
1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Fran Drescher
1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Fran Drescher
