Nazi Hunter: The Beate Klarsfeld Story

3 Nominations
Farrah Fawcett plays real-life Beate Klarsfeld, a German Protestant housewife who, with the help of her Jewish law-student husband, Serge, began an unrelenting campaign after World War II to bring Nazi war criminals to justice, most of which is centered on Klaus Barbie. The story follows her pursuit while she survives jail, torture, numerous assassination attempts, and arrests in South America and in Germany.

Cast

1987
1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Geraldine Page

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Farrah Fawcett

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Tom Conti
