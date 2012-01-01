Golden Globes logo

New Girl

5 Nominations

After a bad break-up, Jess, an offbeat young woman, moves into an apartment loft with three single men. Although they find her behavior very unusual, the men support her - most of the time.

2014
2013
2012
2014
2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Zooey Deschanel
2013
2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Zooey Deschanel

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Max Greenfield
2012
2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Zooey Deschanel

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
New Girl
