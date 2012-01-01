5 Nominations
After a bad break-up, Jess, an offbeat young woman, moves into an apartment loft with three single men. Although they find her behavior very unusual, the men support her - most of the time.
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesZooey Deschanel
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionMax Greenfield
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesZooey Deschanel
Best Musical/Comedy SeriesNew Girl