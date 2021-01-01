Northern Exposure

10 Nominations
2 Wins
A newly graduated doctor is required to set up his practice in an eccentric Alaskan town.
1994
1993
1992
1994 Nominee
1994 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesRob Morrow
1994 Nominee
1994 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesJanine Turner
1994 Nominee
1994 Nominee
Best Drama SeriesNorthern Exposure
1993 Winner
1993 Winner
Best Drama SeriesNorthern Exposure
1993 Nominee
1993 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesRob Morrow
1993 Nominee
1993 Nominee
Best Supporting Actor - TelevisionJohn Corbett
1993 Nominee
1993 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesJanine Turner
1992 Winner
1992 Winner
Best Drama SeriesNorthern Exposure
1992 Nominee
1992 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesRob Morrow
1992 Nominee
1992 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesJanine Turner