Northern Exposure

10 Nominations
2 Wins
A newly graduated doctor is required to set up his practice in an eccentric Alaskan town.

1994
1993
1992
1994
Awards Database

1994 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Rob Morrow

1994 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Janine Turner

1994 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Northern Exposure
1993
Awards Database

1993 Winner

Best Drama Series
Northern Exposure

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Rob Morrow

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
John Corbett

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Janine Turner
1992
Awards Database

1992 Winner

Best Drama Series
Northern Exposure

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Rob Morrow

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Janine Turner
