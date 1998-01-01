The Odyssey

2 Nominations
The warrior king Odysseus leaves his idyllic life in the kingdom of Ithaca to fight in the Trojan War. After winning the war, he now must endure a lengthy, ten-year journey to return and, with all his wits, Odysseus must overcome deadly monsters, powerful forces of nature, seductive enchantresses and even journey into the bowels of the Underworld itself.
Golden Globe Awards
1998
1998Awards Database
1998 Nominee
1998 Nominee
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureArmand Assante
1998 Nominee
1998 Nominee
Best Television Motion PictureThe Odyssey