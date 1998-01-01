Golden Globes logo

The Odyssey

2 Nominations
The Odyssey

The warrior king Odysseus leaves his idyllic life in the kingdom of Ithaca to fight in the Trojan War. After winning the war, he now must endure a lengthy, ten-year journey to return and, with all his wits, Odysseus must overcome deadly monsters, powerful forces of nature, seductive enchantresses and even journey into the bowels of the Underworld itself.

1998
Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Armand Assante

Best Television Motion Picture
The Odyssey
