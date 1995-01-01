Golden Globes logo

Once and Again

5 Nominations
1 Wins
Once and Again (1999–2002) tv poster

A divorced father and a soon-to-be divorced mother meet and begin a romantic courtship which is always complicated by their respective children and their own life problems.

Director
Writer
Cast

Golden Globe Awards

2002
2001
2000
2002
Awards Database

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sela Ward
2001
Awards Database

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sela Ward
2000
Awards Database

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
William O. Campbell

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Sela Ward

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Drama Series
Once and Again
