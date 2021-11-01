Golden Globes logo

One Against The Wind

3 Nominations
2 Wins
One Against the Wind movie poster

Mary Linden works for the French Red Cross in Occupied France during World War II and helps allied soldiers who have been shot down to escape to the unoccupied side. Her activities are complicated by her high profile and her daughter's love affair with a German officer. Based on the true story.

Cast

Golden Globe Awards

1992
1992
Awards Database

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Judy Davis

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
One Against The Wind

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Sam Neill
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.