One Against The Wind

Mary Linden works for the French Red Cross in Occupied France during World War II and helps allied soldiers who have been shot down to escape to the unoccupied side. Her activities are complicated by her high profile and her daughter's love affair with a German officer. Based on the true story.
Golden Globe Awards
1992
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureJudy Davis
Best Television Motion PictureOne Against The Wind
Best Actor - Television Motion PictureSam Neill